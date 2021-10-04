Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.90. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,507. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

