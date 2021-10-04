Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 52,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,864. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

