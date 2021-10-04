Analysts Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

LRMR stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,874. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $203.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

