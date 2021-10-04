Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.50). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million.

Several research firms have commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

OMER stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

