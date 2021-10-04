Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 311,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.16.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

