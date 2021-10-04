Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 66,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,409,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,987,000 after buying an additional 248,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

