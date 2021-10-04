Equities analysts expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

