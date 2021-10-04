Analysts Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

KMX opened at $127.18 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

