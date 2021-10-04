Analysts Offer Predictions for Xylem Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

NYSE:XYL opened at $121.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xylem by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,004,000 after buying an additional 146,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

