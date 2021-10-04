Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $68.50

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

