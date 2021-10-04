Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $68.50

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
