Analysts Set Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target at $79.45

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.94.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

