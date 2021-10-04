Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $394,682,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $89,134,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.