Analysts Set IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Price Target at C$13.58

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

TSE:IBG opened at C$11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.54. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$6.09 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$355.52 million and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.