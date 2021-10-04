Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT at $32.77

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE LEVI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

In related news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $1,687,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,041 shares of company stock worth $4,788,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

