Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Price Target at $43.60

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Parsons alerts:

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parsons during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. 196,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.