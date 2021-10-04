Analysts Set Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target at $25.29

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.17. 909,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,343. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $72,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 112.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

