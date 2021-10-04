Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $622.99

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $622.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

TSLA opened at $775.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $723.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.03. The company has a market capitalization of $767.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.76, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

