Analysts Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $104.17

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.17.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

