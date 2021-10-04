Analysts Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) PT at $121.07

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 target price on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

UCBJF stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.60. UCB has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $114.95.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

