Analysts Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target at $175.90

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,282 shares of company stock worth $15,130,882 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $116.69 on Friday. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $101.17 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.71.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

