Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 121,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
