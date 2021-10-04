AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.88% of AngioDynamics worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

