Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1,615.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $36,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 674,356 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

