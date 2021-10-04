Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

AGTC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AGTC stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $2.70. 713,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,617. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.14.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

