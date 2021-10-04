Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $2.18 on Monday. Applied Science Products has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

