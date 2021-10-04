Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $4.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.29. 1,814,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,867. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

