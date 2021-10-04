Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

ABR opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

