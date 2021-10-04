Arlington Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF accounts for 1.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 1,177.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 128.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

