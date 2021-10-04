Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

