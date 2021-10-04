Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $61.33 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $259.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.