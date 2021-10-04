Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.01%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

