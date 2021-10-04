Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.27 ($8.55).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.