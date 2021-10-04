Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.50 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.56. 6,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,756. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,323,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.