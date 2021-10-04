Arweave Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $50.37 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $54.77 or 0.00115122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

