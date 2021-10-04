Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for about 0.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

NYSEARCA BUFR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,662. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.