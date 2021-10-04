ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.79. 189,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.