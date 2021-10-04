Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.88.

NYSE ASH opened at $91.17 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

