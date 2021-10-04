Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 73.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,248 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $47.43 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

