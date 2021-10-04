Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.80% of Associated Banc worth $56,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

