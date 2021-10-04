Associated Banc-Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.