Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,597 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $284,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.