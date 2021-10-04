Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Buys 136,722 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 52.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $30,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT opened at $83.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758 over the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

