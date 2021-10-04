Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 2.03% of Alamo Group worth $36,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alamo Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.99 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.35.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,971.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,087 shares of company stock worth $2,913,490. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

