Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,742 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in STERIS were worth $101,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE opened at $207.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.26. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

