Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $66.55 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $66,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $163.48 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

