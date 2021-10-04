Atlas Protocol Trading 11.8% Higher This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $169,440.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00063310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00140154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.95 or 1.00085654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.06 or 0.06910981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

