ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in September

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.4 days.

ATSAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.