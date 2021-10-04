ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in September

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.4 days.

ATSAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

