Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

AUTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 604 ($7.89) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 586.60 ($7.66) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 630.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 605.93. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 44.58.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

