Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

AUTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 604 ($7.89) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 586.60 ($7.66) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 630.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 605.93. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 44.58.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.