Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $205.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.50.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.25. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.