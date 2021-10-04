AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $23,463,575.61 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of AN opened at $119.42 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

